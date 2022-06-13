Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Declines By 43.7%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 1,690,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Yamada has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.
Yamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
