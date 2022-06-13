Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.54

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 1655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,938,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,584,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,294 shares of company stock worth $8,058,748. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.