Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.