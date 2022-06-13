Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 78,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

