Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.79

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 58738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.08.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.97 million and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

