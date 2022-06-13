SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

