Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.