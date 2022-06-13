Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $74.01

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.01, but opened at $62.48. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 13,901 shares traded.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.