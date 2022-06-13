Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $74.01

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.01, but opened at $62.48. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 13,901 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

