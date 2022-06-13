Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities cut their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,477,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 237,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

