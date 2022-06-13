Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Similarweb by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

