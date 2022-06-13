Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.34

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.52, with a volume of 5344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.