Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,087,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 3,377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMFF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
