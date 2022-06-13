Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 106.20 ($1.33). 783,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.05. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 103.60 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

