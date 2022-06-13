Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 4.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 574,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 71,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market cap of C$51.93 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)
