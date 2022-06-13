SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.03

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 17292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

