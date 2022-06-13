SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.42

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.42 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
