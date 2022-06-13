SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.42

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.42 and last traded at $118.99, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.14.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.