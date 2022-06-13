Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.14

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 5055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

