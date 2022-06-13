SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 3219320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.79 million and a P/E ratio of -15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.96.

About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

