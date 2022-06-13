SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.18

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

