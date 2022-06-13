Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.62

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 2928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

