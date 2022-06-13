Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 212756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$381.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.58%.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 250,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,189,460.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

