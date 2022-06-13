SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

