SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.50

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 3517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

