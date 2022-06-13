Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 240375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Inc, a clinical stage neuropharmaceutical company, engages in the IP-led development of novel treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) assisted therapy that is in Phase I/IIa randomized controlled clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

