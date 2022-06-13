SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.95

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.95 and last traded at C$28.02, with a volume of 95569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

