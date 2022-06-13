Smartsheet Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

