Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of SMAR opened at $32.45 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,714.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 133,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.