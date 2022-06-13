Smartsheet Inc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SMAR opened at $32.45 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
