Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.60

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.04) to GBX 1,295 ($16.23) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.24) to GBX 1,442 ($18.07) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($21.05) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

