Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNMRY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

