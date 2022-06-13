Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 321824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

