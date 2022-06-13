Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.18. Snap One shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.40.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

