Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.18. Snap One shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.40.
In other news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap One in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 12.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
