Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITM stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

