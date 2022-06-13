Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Up 98.3% in May

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.62 on Monday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

