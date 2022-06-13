Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:SLNHP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

