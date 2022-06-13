Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
NASDAQ:SLNHP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.
Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soluna (SLNHP)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.