Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SLNHP stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Soluna has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Get Soluna alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.