Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Given New €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLVYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Solvay from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($130.11) to €98.00 ($105.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($161.29) to €147.00 ($158.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of OTC SLVYY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. Solvay has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

