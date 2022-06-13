SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SOPHiA GENETICS to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors 555 3365 10063 145 2.69

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 617.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 119.50%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million -$73.68 million -1.97 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.32

SOPHiA GENETICS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS rivals beat SOPHiA GENETICS on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

