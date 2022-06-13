SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.39

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

About SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) and conversational intelligence technology solutions. Its products include Hound, a voice-enabled search engine that provides entertainment, information, and communication services; and SoundHound, a music search and discovery solution that identifies songs, plays music and lyrics, and allows users to share music and entertainment content.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.