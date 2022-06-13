South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) versus Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Financial Analysis

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Excelerate Energy and South Jersey Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 South Jersey Industries 0 5 0 0 2.00

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.93%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than South Jersey Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and South Jersey Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A South Jersey Industries $1.99 billion 2.09 $88.09 million N/A N/A

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A South Jersey Industries 4.14% 9.82% 2.72%

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 147 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,815 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 384,062 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

