SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.41

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 2823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

