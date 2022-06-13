SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $306.16

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $306.16 and last traded at $306.26, with a volume of 141837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $343.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

