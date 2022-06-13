SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $306.16

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $306.16 and last traded at $306.26, with a volume of 141837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

