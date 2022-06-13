SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.65

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 57602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,271,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,602,000 after purchasing an additional 490,183 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.