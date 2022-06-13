SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.97

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
