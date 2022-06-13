SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.97

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.