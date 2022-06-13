SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.83

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 87938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

