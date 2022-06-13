SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.84

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 83786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

