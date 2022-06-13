SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.11

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 66565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.