SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.60

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 122182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

