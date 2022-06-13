SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.69

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 43103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

